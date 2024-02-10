ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Second annual Frozen Fury power lifting competition in Halifax draws over 40 competitors

    A person bench presses at a power lifting competition in a Halifax Fitness Fx on Feb. 10, 2024. A person bench presses at a power lifting competition in a Halifax Fitness Fx on Feb. 10, 2024.
    Share

    There was a lot of heavy lifting taking place today at Fitness Fx in Halifax.

    The second annual Frozen Fury powerlifting meet has over 40 competitors in both men’s and women’s classes. Power lifting coach Matt Gledhill says the sport is growing every year.

    “I think since Covid isolation, there has been a big increase of people posting power lifting on social media, people have been getting more into it and training is quite addictive,” says Gledhill.

    Power lifter Aida Spires has only been competing for about a year but she loves the spirit of the weightlifting community.

    “Everyone is so nice and supportive anfpwoerd isn’t afraid to push each other to get better,” says Spires.

    Each lifter attempted their maximum weight on the bench press, heavy metal music blaring and supportive family members shouting encouragement and cheering them on.

    The combined score of each person’s squat, bench and deadlift is added up to determine the final standings.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec

    Quebec's "Regulation respecting the welfare and safety of domestic companion animals and equines", which comes into force this Saturday, aims to ban four surgeries that were previously permitted but strongly discouraged by the Quebec Order of Veterinarians (OMVQ): feline declawing, ear trimming, tail trimming and vocal cord removal.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News