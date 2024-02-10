Second annual Frozen Fury power lifting competition in Halifax draws over 40 competitors

There was a lot of heavy lifting taking place today at Fitness Fx in Halifax.

The second annual Frozen Fury powerlifting meet has over 40 competitors in both men’s and women’s classes. Power lifting coach Matt Gledhill says the sport is growing every year.

“I think since Covid isolation, there has been a big increase of people posting power lifting on social media, people have been getting more into it and training is quite addictive,” says Gledhill.

Power lifter Aida Spires has only been competing for about a year but she loves the spirit of the weightlifting community.

“Everyone is so nice and supportive anfpwoerd isn’t afraid to push each other to get better,” says Spires.

Each lifter attempted their maximum weight on the bench press, heavy metal music blaring and supportive family members shouting encouragement and cheering them on.

The combined score of each person’s squat, bench and deadlift is added up to determine the final standings.

