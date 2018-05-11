

CTV Atlantic





For the second time this week, a man’s body has been found along New Brunswick’s Restigouche River.

Police say someone walking along the shore spotted the body in the river, near the Campbellton wharf, around 1:10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the man has been identified as a 76-year-old Campbellton resident, although they have not released his name.

Police say the man hadn’t been reported missing and they don’t believe he had been in the water for an extended period of time.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

Another body was found along the bank of the Restigouche River Tuesday. The man has been identified as 59-year-old Lawrence Caissie of Campbellton, who was reported missing in January.

Foul play is not suspected in Caissie’s death.