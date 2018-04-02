

CTV Atlantic





A man and woman are facing charges in connection with the death of a 46-year-old man in Millbrook First Nation.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers were called to Willow Street Sunday around 3:30 a.m. to a report of a man not breathing.

The victim was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Kevin Brian Sylliboy, 25, and Grace Marie Scott, 35, were taken into custody shortly after the incident. In a news release Monday, police said Sylliboy has been charged with second-degree murder, while Scott faces a charge of accessory after the fact.

Police do not believe it was a random act.

Members of the community say the homicide points to the drug issue plaguing the area.

Local resident Matilda Bernard’s sister, Nora Bernard, was killed by her grandson in the community in December 2007. James Gloade admitted he'd smoked $500-worth of crack cocaine and taken OxyContin and valium before attacking the 72-year-old woman because she'd refused to give him money for more drugs.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years.

"I'd like to see the chief and council do more in getting rid of the drugs," says 80-year-old Bernard. “We got children that are in foster care and nobody's paying any attention to this?"

It’s a sentiment shared by Shane Steven, who used to own the house where the recent homicide occurred.

“It's not big, but when you consider how small the reserve is it should be taken care of," says Steven.

Band council says the drug problem will require a much broader approach than it can muster. Millbrook First Nation Chief Bob Gloade told CTV News,"This is a serious issue and needs to be addressed within the community.The safety of our community and surrounding area is important and the law will continue to do their job, but it is up to society and community to be more mindful."

Both Sylliboy and Scott remain in police custody and are scheduled to appear before a judge in Truro court Tuesday morning.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.