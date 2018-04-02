

CTV Atlantic





A man and woman are facing charges in connection with the death of a 46-year-old man in Millbrook First Nation.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers were called to Willow Street Sunday around 3:30 a.m. to a report of a man not breathing.

The victim was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Kevin Brian Sylliboy, 25, and Grace Marie Scott, 35, were taken into custody shortly after the incident. In a news release Monday, police said Sylliboy has been charged with second-degree murder, while Scott faces a charge of accessory after the fact.

Police do not believe it was a random act.

Both Sylliboy and Scott remain in police custody and are scheduled to appear before a judge in Truro court Tuesday morning.