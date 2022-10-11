Second-degree murder charge laid in Elsipogtog First Nation homicide: N.B. RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP has charged Nibogtoog Leonard Francis, 46, with second-degree murder in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man in Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B., last week, according to a news release from the force.

On Friday around 6 a.m., the RCMP responded to an altercation at a home on Oak Street in the First Nation.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a man in medical distress who appeared to be suffering from stab wounds.

Officers gave the man first-aid until paramedics arrived, but the RCMP says he died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Later that day, a 46-year-old man from the First Nation was arrested in the community, say police, adding that a weapon was found and seized.

The alleged victim was later identified as 36-year-old Alexander Matthew, a resident of the First Nation.

The RCMP says, following an investigation, it determined Peters’ death was a homicide.

On Saturday, Francis, who is also a resident of the First Nation, appeared in Saint John provincial court by video link and was charged with second-degree murder. He remains in custody and is due back in court on Nov. 8, at 9:30 a.m.

The RCMP says it is interested in speaking with “anyone who lives in the area of Oak Street and Graham Road in Elsipogtog First Nation and may have video surveillance footage, or who was driving through those areas between midnight and 9 a.m. on Oct. 7 and may have witnessed anything suspicious or have dash-cam footage.”

The force is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the major crime unit at 1-888-506-7267. Information can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.