HALIFAX -- A second Halifax Transit bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday evening, Halifax Transit was advised of the positive test.

Halifax Transit notes the driver who tested positive has not been in the workspace since March 31. Since then, all workspaces and vehicles the individual came in contact with have undergone cleanings as part of Halifax Transit’s enhanced protocol.

Halifax Transit has been designated by the Province of Nova Scotia an essential service under the current provincial state of emergency and says it will continue to provide the highest level of service that can reasonably be provided – while taking precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

During Easter weekend, Halifax Transit is implementing the following new measures for its various modes of transportation:

Conventional Buses

Alternating seats will be blocked off with appropriate signage. This measure will further reduce capacity by approximately 50 per cent depending on the model of bus.

Caution tape, previously at the front of the bus separating the operator from passengers, will be replaced with a yellow cord as a barricade. Additional signage will be in place, indicating which seats are reserved for passengers with mobility needs.

Passengers will continue to use the rear doors unless the front doors are required for accessibility.

Ferries

Capacity will be reduced to 25 passengers per trip.

Food and drink will be prohibited to reduce litter.

Terminals

Alternating seats will be blocked off with signage at some terminals.

In addition to the weekend's changes, other measures have been taken to help reduce the spread of disease, including an increased frequency in wipe-downs of high-touch surfaces, the elimination of fares, having bus users enter and exit through the rear doors and limiting passengers on buses to seated passengers only.

Halifax Transit says the changes will significantly reduce capacity and as a result, noting transit should be used only for essential travel. Those who are feeling ill should not use any transit service until their health returns to normal.

Buses and ferries continue to operate on a reduced schedule.

For more information on municipal services during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit halifax.ca/coronavirus.