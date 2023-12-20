ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Second loaded handgun seized in St. Stephen, N.B, this month

    RCMP

    A man from Scotch Ridge, N.B., was arrested following a traffic stop and a weapon seizure last Friday.

    The 28-year-old man was travelling northbound on Route 3, near Moores Mills, when RCMP pulled the vehicle over and seized a loaded semi-automatic handgun, according to a Wednesday news release from the RCMP.

    RCMP arrested the man, who was the only occupant in the vehicle.

    Police say the man was later released and is scheduled to appear in court on April 17, 2024.

    “This is the second loaded handgun seized from a vehicle in the St. Stephen area this month,” the news release says.

    Sergeant Chris Henderson says, because handguns are prohibited firearms, “there is certainly more of a public concern there.”

    “These are not used for hunting. There is no lawful reason for a person to have a loaded handgun anywhere outside of an approved firing range,” he said.

    The investigation continues.

