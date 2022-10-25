Second man charged with murder in Elsipogtog First Nation homicide

A second man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B., earlier this month.

The RCMP responded to an altercation at a home on Oak Street in the community around 6 a.m. on Oct. 7.

When officers arrived, police say they found a man who was in medical distress and appeared to be suffering from stab wounds.

Officers gave the man first aid until paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene from his injuries.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Alexander Matthew Peters of Elsipogtog First Nation. Police determined his death was a homicide.

Around 12:45 p.m. Monday, police arrested a 69-year-old man at a residence in the community.

Joseph Harvey Francis appeared in Moncton provincial court Tuesday and was charged with second-degree murder.

He was remanded into custody and is due back in court on Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

Francis is the second man charged in the case.

On Oct. 7, 46-year-old Nibogtoog Leonard Francis of Elsipogtog First Nation was arrested in the community. Police say they also seized a weapon.

Francis appeared in Saint John provincial court on Oct. 8 and was charged with second-degree murder. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.