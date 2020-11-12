HALIFAX -- The second of three missing New Brunswick teens has been found safe, leaving one missing teen still unaccounted for.

Police had been looking for two missing 13-year-old boys who were reported missing from the Chamcook, N.B., area last Thursday.

A 14-year-old girl, who has been missing from Saint John, N.B., since Saturday, was believed to be with the boys.

One of the boys was found Wednesday while the second was found Thursday. Police say both boys are safe.

Police are still looking for 14-year-old Margaret “Maggie” Kiley, who was last seen Saturday evening on the west side of Saint John.

Investigators say they are working closely with the girl’s family to confirm her well-being.

“There is some chatter. We have received a few phone calls,” said Jim Hennessy, spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force. “We’re keeping an eye on social media as well. There are some conversations going on there, but again, we’re strictly sticking with what we know at this point.”

Kiley is described as five-foot-two inches tall and 122 pounds with an athletic build.

She has black hair, dark brown eyes, multiple ear piercings, and prefers to wear dark clothing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Saint John Regional Police.