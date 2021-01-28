MONCTON, N.B. -- A second person has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last March in Saint-Ignace, N.B., about 100 kilometres north of Moncton.

Noel Sock, 32, who is serving time in jail on an unrelated matter, was arrested this week and charged with manslaughter, recklessly discharging a prohibited firearm, robbery with a prohibited weapon and with wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence.

Sock was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 25.

Another suspect in the case, Kelsey Marie Dawn Clair, was charged in December with manslaughter and is to appear in court at a later date for a bail hearing.

Last March, RCMP arrived to a home on Saint-Ignace Road following a call about a woman found unresponsive.

Erika Ann Vautour, 39, from Saint-Ignace, was transported hospital where she later died.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021.