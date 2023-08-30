Second person charged in N.B. homicide investigation

A 41-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide of a 60-year-old from Rivière-Verte, N.B.

Saint Lèonard RCMP says officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man on Rue Industrielle on the morning of Aug. 15.

According to police, the officers discovered the body of 60-year-old Rino St. Pierre of Rivière-Verte when they arrived on scene.

The RCMP says an investigation determined the man’s death was the result of a homicide.

Benjamin Côté, 44, was arrested Sunday in Rivière-du-Loup, Que. in connection with the New Brunswick homicide. He appeared in court Monday by way of tele-remand and was charged with first-degree murder.

Angie LeClerc from St-Antonin, Que., became the second person to be charged with first-degree murder in the homicide investigation after she was arrested Tuesday in St-Francois Xavier Que.

LeClerc remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

