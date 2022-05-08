Second round of East Coast Music Award winners announced in Fredericton

FREDERICTON -

Another round of winners was announced Sunday at the annual East Coast Music Awards in Fredericton.

The awards luncheon recognized about 40 of Atlantic Canada's top musicians and industry leaders.

Halifax electronic music duo Pineo and Loeb won dance recording of the year for their song "Good Vibe Feeling," and Prince Edward Island musician Scott MacKay won country recording of the year for his song "Stupid Cupid."

Halifax pop band Hillsburn took home the most East Coast Music Awards, with three wins.

Singers Mallory Johnson, Morgan Toney and Zamani each earned two awards.

The main awards ceremony at the Aitken Centre on Thursday night marked the first time a live audience gathered to celebrate award-winning musicians since 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2022.