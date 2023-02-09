Second suspect arrested after store robbed, vehicle stolen with woman and child inside: Halifax police

A second man is facing charges after a store was robbed and a vehicle with a woman and child inside was stolen late last month.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the Dollarama on Dentith Road in the Spryfield area around 7 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Police say two men entered the store, threatened the employees, and stole two cash drawers.

Police say the suspects then fled on foot, headed towards the No Frills store.

The two suspects and another man then allegedly got into a vehicle that was parked near No Frills. One man got into the driver’s seat and the two others got into the backseat.

However, police say a woman and child were still in the vehicle at the time. When bystanders tried to intervene, the two men who were in the back got out and ran away, but the man in the driver’s seat allegedly drove away with the woman and child still inside the vehicle.

Police say the suspect stopped a short time later and let them get out. The woman and child weren’t injured.

Officers found the vehicle in the area and tried to pull it over, but police say the driver refused to stop. The officers briefly pursued the vehicle but eventually stopped to be safe.

Police say officers later found the vehicle abandoned around 8:20 p.m. A K9 unit tracked one suspect, a 37-year-old man, to a home, where he was arrested a short time later.

A second suspect, who police say fled the stolen vehicle, was arrested Thursday around 1:45 a.m.

Paul Ningeogat, 21, was set to appear in Halifax court Thursday to face two counts of robbery.

The 37-year-old man who was arrested the day of the incident is due in court at a later date to face the following charges:

robbery

dangerous operation of a conveyance

flight from a peace officer

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Police say they are still looking for a third suspect, who ran from the parking lot. He is described as a white man with a thin build, wearing a blue jacket with the hood up and possibly a red T-shirt underneath. His face was covered at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Andrea Jerrett.