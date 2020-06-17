HALIFAX -- A second suspect has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Halifax in January.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment building in the 5500 block of Bilby Street at 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Officers found a man with stab wounds at the scene. The 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police first arrested a suspect at a Halifax residence on Jan. 25. Lorne Steven Pottie, 37, was charged with one count each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Now, police say a second suspect has been arrested and charged in the incident.

Police arrested 54-year-old Robert Glenn Dillon at a Halifax home at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Dillon was due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday to face a charge of attempted murder.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.