Second suspicious fire in under a month being investigated in Belliveau Cove: N.S. RCMP

A second suspicious fire on the public grounds in Belliveau Cove, N.S., – an Acadian community in Digby County – is under investigation.

Meteghan RCMP and firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a municipal building in the 3000 block of Highway 1.

Police say a significant part of the building was destroyed, but firefighters were able to extinguish the rest of the fire.

There was no one inside the building at the time, according to an RCMP news release.

This is the second fire on the public grounds in the last month. A previous suspicious fire happened on Aug. 14 and remains under investigation.

Police are investigating if the two incidents are related, however, they say there is no indication at this time they are connected with the “ongoing organized crime group” or the dispute related to fishing/fisheries.

Police say they believe the fire happened around 3:30 a.m. at the back of the building and are considering it suspicious in nature.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fires to contact the Meteghan RCMP at 902-645-2326 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

