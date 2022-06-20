Section of Halifax's Spring Garden Road to be bus-only soon

Section of Halifax's Spring Garden Road to be bus-only soon

Beginning July 4 until June 2023, only buses will be allowed to drive down Spring Garden Road from Queen to South Park streets between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday, including weekends. (SOURCE: www.halifax.ca) Beginning July 4 until June 2023, only buses will be allowed to drive down Spring Garden Road from Queen to South Park streets between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday, including weekends. (SOURCE: www.halifax.ca)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island