Section of Halifax's Spring Garden Road to be bus-only soon

A section of Spring Garden Road in Halifax will soon be inaccessible to pedestrian vehicle traffic during most of the day, seven days a week.

Beginning July 4 until June 2023, only buses will be allowed to drive down Spring Garden Road from Queen to South Park streets between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday, including weekends.

The province calls the adjustment the Spring Garden Road Bus-only Pilot project, which is part of the "Imagine Spring Garden Road streetscaping project."

The section of Spring Garden Road will be reopened to vehicle traffic from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night.

Cyclists and pedestrians will continue to have access to the street at all times and access to businesses will also be maintained, according to a news release from the province.

Other adjustments to be expected with the Spring Garden Bus-only Pilot project include:

Vehicle access will be maintained on Spring Garden southbound on Birmingham Street, northbound on Dresden Row, and northbound on Brenton Street -- with a left turn required at Spring Garden -- from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Clyde Street will be converted to two-way, between South Park and Brenton streets, to support area circulation.

Stopping is not permitted on the street outside of designated loading areas. On and off-street parking, including accessible parking, as well as on-street loading, are located on side streets.

The bus-only pilot was approved by regional council in December 2021.

A map provided by the city shows the section of Spring Garden Road that will be closed to vehicle traffic when the bus-only pilot project begins. (SOURCE: www.halifax.ca)

"Spring Garden Road is a busy and vibrant street, with thousands of people who commute through the area daily," read a news release from the province.

Bus-only lanes help to make transit more reliable. Less traffic means less noise, cleaner air, and a better pedestrian experience.