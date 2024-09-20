Section of Herring Cove Road in Halifax closed to traffic after vehicle crashes into power poles

ATLANTIC
    A section of Herring Cove Road in the Spryfield area of Halifax is closed to traffic in both directions following a single-vehicle collision Friday morning.

    Halifax Regional Police says a vehicle struck two utility poles around 5:20 a.m., knocking power out in the area.

    The driver was not injured, according to police.

    Police say Herring Cove Road, between Dentith Road and Drysdale Road, is blocked off to traffic in both directions.

    "Traffic will remain blocked for an extended period of time until the utility poles are repaired," said police in the release.

    At this time, police say it's not known if charges will be laid.

    The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

