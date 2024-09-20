Section of Herring Cove Road in Halifax reopens to traffic after vehicle crashes into power poles

A section of Herring Cove Road in the Spryfield area of Halifax was closed to traffic in both directions Friday morning following a single-vehicle collision.

Halifax Regional Police says a vehicle struck two utility poles around 5:20 a.m., knocking power out in the area.

The driver was not injured, according to police.

Police say Herring Cove Road, between Dentith Road and Drysdale Road, was blocked off to traffic in both directions. The road remained closed until the power poles were repaired.

At this time, police say it's not known if charges will be laid.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.