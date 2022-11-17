Section of Highway 102 near Fall River closed due to three-vehicle collision

A section of Highway 102 near Fall River, N.S., is closed Thursday morning due to a three-vehicle collision.

Halifax District RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay confirmed there are injuries, but he did not say whether they are serious.

Highway 102 inbound is closed to all traffic between Exit 5A and Exit 5, while one lane remains opened in the outbound direction.

RCMP expects the inbound lane to remain closed for several hours.

Drivers are being asked to avoid that part of the highway.

Motorists travelling inbound are asked to take Exit 7 in Enfield, N.S. Those travelling outbound should take Exit 5 in Fall River to avoid delays.

Anyone travelling north on Highway 118 should take Exit 14 at Miller Lake, according to Tweet by Nova Scotia RCMP.

No other details about the crash have been released. The RCMP says an update will be provided when available.