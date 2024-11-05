Section of Highway 7 in Gaetz Brook reopens after 'controlled burn of demolished structure': N.S. RCMP

A section of Highway 7 in Gaetz Brook, N.S., has reopened after a closure Tuesday morning due to a “small fire.”

RCMP officers and firefighters responded to the fire around 10 a.m.

Highway 7 between Gaetz Brook Junior High School and Haven Lane was closed for just over four hours. Motorists were being asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

An email to CTV News from RCMP said fire services confirmed the fire was a “controlled burn of a demolished structure.”

In a social media post around 2:30 p.m., police said the highway has reopened.

