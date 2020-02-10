HALIFAX -- A section of Nova Scotia’s Highway 102 is closed due to a collision near Milford.

The crash appears to have involved a dump truck and a small vehicle.

Police have not said how many people were involved in the collision, or the extent of their injuries, but they do say the collision is "serious."

Southbound traffic is reduced to one lane between exits 9 and 10. All northbound traffic between exits 9 and 10 is being diverted to Highway 2.

A traffic analyst is on scene as police investigate.

All traffic northbound on Hwy 102, is being rerouted to hwy 2 , via exit 09 (Milford), because of a serious collision between a dump truck and small vehicle.@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/GInKrOzikY — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) February 10, 2020