Section of N.S. Highway 102 closed due to 'serious' collision
Published Monday, February 10, 2020 11:23AM AST Last Updated Monday, February 10, 2020 12:46PM AST
HALIFAX -- A section of Nova Scotia’s Highway 102 is closed due to a collision near Milford.
The crash appears to have involved a dump truck and a small vehicle.
Police have not said how many people were involved in the collision, or the extent of their injuries, but they do say the collision is "serious."
Southbound traffic is reduced to one lane between exits 9 and 10. All northbound traffic between exits 9 and 10 is being diverted to Highway 2.
A traffic analyst is on scene as police investigate.
