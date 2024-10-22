Section of Spring Garden Road closed due to suspicious package: Halifax police

Police say a section of a busy street in downtown Halifax is closed Tuesday afternoon due to suspicious package.

Officers with Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of the suspicious package in the 5600 block of Spring Garden Road around 1:20 p.m.

Spring Garden Road between South Park Street and Dresden Row is closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Police are asking people to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

They say further information will be provided when it becomes available.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.