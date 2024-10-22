Section of Spring Garden Road in Halifax reopens after 'suspicious package' determined not to be a threat

A section of a busy downtown Halifax street reopened late Tuesday afternoon after police said they determined a "suspicious package" was not a threat to the public.

Officers with Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of the suspicious package in the 5600 block of Spring Garden Road around 1:20 p.m.

Spring Garden Road between South Park Street and Dresden Row was closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Police asked people to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

The street is now reopened to traffic and there is no threat to the public, according to an update from police just before 5 p.m.

