HALIFAX -- Maritime artist Shelley Acker is playing a big part in a very small world.

For the last two decades, Acker has been re-creating real-life, everyday objects on a tiny scale, known as miniatures.

“This is about so much more than dollhouses,” Acker explained. “My creative tendencies lean more in the direction of creating miniature worlds where one could imagine themselves inside.”

In 2018, she opened Freedom Miniatures in the Annapolis Valley, the only shop of its kind in Atlantic Canada dedicated to selling and displaying miniatures.

Acker makes and sells miniature objects and dioramas on a 1 to 12 scale.

“So if the object is one foot in real life, it's one inch on this scale,” Acker said.

She recently took her tiny workshop to the big screen by creating a set for the backdrop of the award-winning documentary "Bernie Langille Wants to Know… Who Killed Bernie Langille."

The documentary produced by Peep Media, which was filmed last year in Halifax, tells the story of the mysterious, unsolved death of a military electrician in 1968.

Re-enactments of the case are told through the use of intricate, detailed miniature sets.

It's a little dream come true for Acker, whose creations have been charming their way into the hearts of enthusiasts across North America.

“I believe in the importance of taking time to play,” Acker said. “My philosophy for my store is that no matter your age, it's important to foster creative play.”

In addition to the miniature works of art, Acker also offers workshops suitable for those new to the hobby as well as experienced miniaturists.

Photos from Freedom Miniatures