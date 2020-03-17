SAINT JOHN -- Thousands of Maritimers are staying home, or self-isolating, under the direction of health officials amid COVID-19 concerns. However, the situation is more complicated for those living in shelters.

During the day, the homeless in Saint John are truly on the street.

“Everything's closing, so there's no place for us to go at all,” says Ron Cameron, shelter resident. “We usually go into a mall for a Tim Hortons or something like that, but everything is closing. We have nowhere to go.”

The Outflow Shelter is open, but only from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Clients are asked to leave the shelter outside of those hours.

“Library is closed, Market Square is closed, Brunswick Square, it's all closed,” says Brent Stacey, shelter resident. “So if you don't got a home or got a friend, this is it, right here.”

A spokesperson for the shelter says they are working with other groups and agencies to find a solution and are confident the issue will be resolved. However, when they’ll have a resolution is unclear.

Virtually everywhere a homeless person might find shelter during the day has closed. The Romero House soup kitchen has shutdown its cafeteria, they are now doing brown bag take out only.

“It's horrible for the homeless, I feel really bad for the homeless people,” says Evelyn McNulty, of Romero House. “At least people who have a home can head home and get some sustenance and self-isolate, but it's really, really difficult to self isolate when you have no place to do that at.”

The Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in Halifax has been forced to make an adjustment as well, serving their last sit-down meal yesterday.

“We also need to make sure that they do continue to get provided with good nutritious meals,” says Cherry Laxton, of Souls Harbour Rescue Misson. “If a lot of them don't eat here, they simply don't eat.”

One thing that’s certain, there's a determination to do what can be done for Maritimers in need.

“The only way we would close is if nobody came for help or if we had nothing to give them,” says McNulty.