MONCTON, N.B. -- A new sign placed in the heart of Moncton's downtown is meant to draw visitors to the area. It's hoped the new landmark will also provide a photo-op for locals and tourists.

Located in front of the assumption building on Main Street now sits a new sign welcoming people to the Hub City.

"The conversation was very much how do we get people and the community back to the downtown," says Gabrielle Goguen, a marketing and communications coordinator with Downtown Moncton Centre-ville.

Goguen hopes this sign will attract visitors, and provide a backdrop for selfies.

"We started looking at different placemaking projects going on in New York, for example, the letters l-o-v-e or in P.E.I. the ' 2021,' or even the lobster in Shediac. It definitely is a moment where people take the time to go to that location, take their photos with it and interact with it."

As Moncton businesses cope with and recover from pandemic restrictions, it's hoped the sign attracts some traffic.

"Isn’t it great to see another tourist attraction downtown?" says Steve Clerke.

Steve Clerke co-owns Gift Galore in downtown Moncton. He welcomes anything that brings more people into their shops.

"I've travelled to many cities around the world and have had my picture taken in front of many of these signs that say the name of the community. So, anything that promotes our beautiful city is welcomed in my eyes," says Clerke.

"I'm hoping it will inspire Moncton to also come out and interact with the sign and of course once they're here, go out and enjoy a coffee on a patio or a beer," says Goguen.