Senior adviser to N.B. racism commissioner resigns, questions independence of office

Senior adviser to N.B. racism commissioner resigns, questions independence of office

The New Brunswick flag is seen in this file image. The New Brunswick flag is seen in this file image.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades

A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island