Senior baseball nationals a success on and off the field in Sydney
They're regular guys.
Many of them have spouses, children and day jobs.
This weekend though, players at the Baseball Canada Senior Men’s National Championship in Sydney, NS might have felt just a little bit like major leaguers.
"It seems that for some of us, we've been waiting a lifetime,” said Jim ‘Rico’ MacEachern, longtime manager of the host Sydney Sooners.
MacEachern has been with the hometown team for 46 years. He started as a player back in the 70's and has been the coach for decades.
To finally have his team host the best in Canada has been a dream come true.
"It's been our goal for 46 years,” MacEachern said. “Obviously to finally have it here, it's good for the fans to see. The level of baseball -- everything that they've seen here is top shelf. (It’s) the best amateur talent in the country.”
Cory Christie, 41, has played for the Sooners nearly half his life after watching the team in action growing up.
This week, he got to play on the national stage in front of his own children.
"I just lived up the road there, so I was one of the ball hawks for the team,” Christie said. “So it's just cool that it's full circle to actually get to host this tournament here."
Since the tournament began Thursday, the bleachers have been full to watch teams who have come from coast-to-coast.
Having the national championship in town has meant a late summer boost to an economy that has already benefited from a bounce-back tourist season.
"It's been electric,” said tournament volunteer Debbie MacRury. "They've just been so excited to be here. They're saying the hospitality has just been fantastic from the communities, so we're just really pleased that we've been able to have this tournament happen."
Sydney was initially chosen to host this event in 2020, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After waiting more than 40 years to bring the country's best to the Susan MacEachern Memorial Ballpark, people seemed to agree that having to wait two more has been worth it.
"It's long-awaited. We're happy,” MacEachern said. “Everything sort of cooperated. Except right now, we're trying to see if we can get a win."
The host Sydney team was eliminated from the tournament later on Saturday. The event wraps up with the championship game on Sunday evening.
