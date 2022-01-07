Senior citizen dies in single-vehicle crash in Noinville, N.B.: RCMP

RCMP in New Brunswick say a 72-year-old man from Noinville, N.B. has died after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Route 126 in Noinville.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to RCMP.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.