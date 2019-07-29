

CTV Atlantic





An elderly woman was taken to hospital Monday after her vehicle crashed through a guardrail and landed on a parked car below.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the scene in Dartmouth around 11 a.m.

Police say the 82-year-old woman was travelling down King Street towards Alderney Drive when she lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed through a guardrail, struck a light pole, and landed on the hood of an unoccupied car that had been parked below.

The woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police say they don’t expect to lay charges.