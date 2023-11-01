Senior squad: Fredericton Police Force offers insider academy for those over 55

An innovative program put on by the Fredericton Police Force is educating the community on how policing works.

The Seniors Police Academy gives seniors in the community a behind the scenes look at a wide range of policing procedures, such as fraud and crime prevention, forensic crime scene processing, and crime data analysis.

"We had no idea the technology they have to use to make a major case or even sometimes a less major case,” said Seniors Police Academy participant Darwin Hartt.

"We've become a lot more cognizant of what the major needs are, so it's been a real learning experience.”

The Seniors Police Academy began on Oct. 11 and will run until Nov. 8. The group, which consists of Fredericton residents over the age of 55, meets every Wednesday and this week they had the chance to learn from the bomb squad.

“Today was an example of having our explosive disposal unit show a little bit about what they do,” said Cst. Mike Bamford, the Fredericton Police Force Community Liaison.

“How they help keep people in Fredericton safe and one of the biggest feedbacks we get is, ‘We didn't know you guys did this.’”

With sessions like fraud and crime prevention, the seniors say they’ll walk away with knowledge that will help them in their day-to-day lives.

"The idea of being a lot more cognizant and a lot more aware when you're online of things that look innocent but you have to be aware of,” said Darwin Hartt.

“I'm not a tech savvy guy but I do know enough now that if there's any doubt in my mind I'm not going there.”

Participant Mary Hartt says the 911 session opened her eyes to some of the challenges faced by emergency responders.

“I have a friend in Ontario who's daughter is out on PTSD and has been for a year and a half. We thought she's young, why?” said Mary Hartt.

“Well, when we were over at the communication center, we found out.”

Bamford says the Seniors Police Academy is a great way to share information.

"The goal with our 25 seniors is that they're going to take these messages back and share them with their friends and family,” he said.

“So, we're not just reaching 25 seniors, we're reaching them and all of their social networks.”