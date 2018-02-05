

CTV Atlantic





A sentencing hearing has been delayed for two former volunteer firefighters who pleaded guilty in connection with a string of fires in Cape Breton.

Stephen Tremblett, 52, of North Sydney has pleaded guilty to five counts of arson. James MacDonald, 24, of Bras d’Or has pleaded guilty to 14 counts of arson.

Tremblett and MacDonald were charged in October 2016 following an investigation into a string of suspicious fires in structures, wooded areas, and vehicles in the Florence and Bras d’Or areas over several months.

Most of the buildings were vacant, but at least two of the fires were set to homes occupied by people.

Tremblett and MacDonald were members of the Florence Volunteer Fire Department at the time.

They were set to be sentenced Monday, but the sentencing has been delayed until Thursday.