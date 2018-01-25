Featured
Sentencing hearing for N.S. sailboat captain found with large stash of cocaine
A Canada Border Services Agency officer inspects the sailboat Quesera at East River Marine in Hubbards, N.S., on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 7:44AM AST
Last Updated Thursday, January 25, 2018 10:36AM AST
HALIFAX -- A sentencing hearing is being held today for a Nova Scotia sailboat captain who pleaded guilty to two drug charges after 250 kilograms of cocaine were found hidden in his vessel.
Sixty-eight-year-old Jacques John Grenier entered the pleas last November after the Canada Border Services Agency boarded the boat in September at a marina near Halifax.
Officers found several bricks of cocaine hidden inside a sealed bed frame on the Canadian-registered, eight-metre boat called Quesera, which had arrived from the small Caribbean island of Saint Martin.
A third charge -- conspiracy to commit an indictable offence -- will be dealt with at the sentencing hearing in Halifax provincial court.
The agency said at the time that it was unusual to find such a large stash in a small boat.
The seizure came after about 200 kilograms of hashish were found hidden inside chocolate bars stacked in a shipping container at the Port of Halifax last May.