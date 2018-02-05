Featured
Sentencing hearing to be held for N.S. sailboat captain found with stash of cocaine
A Canada Border Services Agency officer inspects the sailboat Quesera at East River Marine in Hubbards, N.S., on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 5, 2018 8:40AM AST
A sentencing hearing is being held today for a Nova Scotia sailboat captain convicted of being found with 250 kilograms of cocaine in his vessel.
Sixty-eight-year-old Jacques John Grenier pleaded guilty to two drug charges last November after the Canada Border Services Agency boarded the boat in September at a marina near Halifax.
Officers found several bricks of cocaine hidden inside a sealed bed frame on the Canadian-registered boat, which had arrived from the small Caribbean island of Saint Martin.
A third charge against Grenier -- conspiracy to import cocaine -- has yet to be addressed.