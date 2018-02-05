

The Canadian Press





A sentencing hearing is being held today for a Nova Scotia sailboat captain convicted of being found with 250 kilograms of cocaine in his vessel.

Sixty-eight-year-old Jacques John Grenier pleaded guilty to two drug charges last November after the Canada Border Services Agency boarded the boat in September at a marina near Halifax.

Officers found several bricks of cocaine hidden inside a sealed bed frame on the Canadian-registered boat, which had arrived from the small Caribbean island of Saint Martin.

A third charge against Grenier -- conspiracy to import cocaine -- has yet to be addressed.