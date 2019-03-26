

The Canadian Press





A sentencing hearing is scheduled today for a former Halifax university groundskeeper who raped a young woman in her Halifax dorm room and recorded portions of the incident.

Matthew Percy was found guilty of sexual assault and voyeurism last December for the September 2017 incident.

The Crown has said it is seeking consecutive sentences of three years for sexual assault and another year for voyeurism, for a total sentence of four years.

Percy's lawyer, Brad Sarson, has said he will argue for a sentence of between 12 and 18 months.