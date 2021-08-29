CAP-PELÉ, N.B. -- For the third weekend in a row, firefighters in Cap-Pelé have been battling several smokehouse fires in the area and locals are beginning to fear that the series of events could continue if investigators don’t find the cause soon.

The smell of smoke still lingers a week after the smokehouse at Bostford Fisheries went up in flames.

Sheena Smith’s home backs onto one of the fisheries.

She remembers waking up in the middle of the night to find the property was up in flames - again.

"I was surprised, I was like what's going on?" she asked.

"Last weekend we got a phone call at 3:30 in the morning that there was a fire outside our house. We came outside and it was engulfed in flames."

Smith says she feels lucky it didn't spread further onto neighbouring properties.

Other residents in the area say the series of unexplained fires makes them nervous.

Some have even installed extra fire alarms because of it.

M&M Cormier Fisheries, another smokehouse down the road, caught fire early Saturday morning.

This marks the third weekend in a row that a smokehouse has caught fire in the Cape-Pelé area.

Mayor Louise Laundry says she is concerned about the impact that the recent fires are having on their businesses and community.

“Two communities (Beaubassin-Est and Cap-Pelé) are affected by this situation, which has been going on for too long and I am very concerned for the safety of our firefighters and our citizens”

These incidents are now being investigated by the RCMP.

"This is the third one in three weeks so it does raise concerns. It looks suspicious in nature," Sgt. Pierre Chiasson.

The RCMP is asking people to provide any information or video surveillance from neighbouring stores.

"Often there is information that … a lot of people will think that it might be (minor) and it’s not important, but for us, it might be what we need”

The RCMP say the fire marshal was on the scene yesterday, however, they are still trying to determine the cause of the blazes.