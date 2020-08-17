DARTMOUTH, N.S. -- It's been an unsettling few days for people in a number of neighborhoods on the Dartmouth side of Halifax Harbour.

Since last Thursday, there've been three separate shooting incidents and only one arrest -- and that suspect turned himself in.

On Monday, Joe Crawley was walking his dog in north end Dartmouth. He prides himself on minding his own business, and so it was on Sunday night. He was visiting a friend just after 10 o'clock when they heard three loud "pops."

"Well, we figured it out that it was gunshots because gunshots and fireworks are two different sounds," Crawley said.

The shooting on Lahey Road sent a 26-year-old man to hospital, and prompted the QEII to go into an emergency lockdown.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries and he's not the only one recovering.

Last Thursday morning, police were dispatched to a hotel on Cromarty Drive, where a 20-year-old had been shot in the back.

An 18-year-old man from North Preston turned himself in to police on Saturday and he's now facing 10 charges.

On Friday night, more gunfire erupted in a commercial district on Portland Street.

That incident left a 33-year-old with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police are looking for possible connections.

"Right now it's still too early to speculate on whether or not they are or are not related, but what I can tell you is that investigators are working diligently on all those files to try to come to conclusions," said Halifax Regional Police spokesman Const. Dylan Jackman.

The man behind the "Stop the Violence" movement says it's an unfortunate fact-of-life in the Halifax area.

"Every summer, we have a few shootings," said Quentrel Provo.

It's disappointing and frustrating, he says, but perhaps not surprising given everything else 2020 has thrown our way.

"COVID, being in a pandemic, being in the house for so long and all of that stuff could have played a role, in why people they way they are – antsy and shootings and stuff like that – because we heard statistics that domestic violence was on the rise during the pandemic," Provo said. "So, we can't take it lightly, this pandemic has been hard on a lot of people."

There've been 23 shootings in HRM this year, according to police. It's cause for concern -- even for those who mind their own business.

"It is unsettling, because you don't know what's going to happen," Crawley said.