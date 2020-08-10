HALIFAX -- A 59-year-old man from Glace Bay, N.S. is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious collision on Sunday.

On August 9 at approximately 3:10 p.m., RCMP responded to a collision between a motorcycle and a SUV on Highway 105 near Prince Mine Road, in Bras d’Or.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old man from Glace Bay, N.S., was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, before being air lifted to the QEII hospital.

The female driver and male passenger of the SUV, both from Albert Bridge, were not injured in the collision.

Highway 105 was closed for several hours while an RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene. The road re-opened at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.