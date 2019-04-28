

CTV Atlantic





A 27-year-old man has been transported to hospital via LifeFlight following a serious collision Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, Kings RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Waterville, N.S.

The 27-year-old man from North Alton, N.S. was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The other driver, a 26-year-old man from Wilmot, N.S. was also taken to hospital with minor injuries. There were no other occupants in the vehicles.

The highway was closed while RCMP Traffic Analysts examined the scene. It has since re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing.