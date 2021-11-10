Service and sacrifice: Commemorating Lance Corporal Charles Darcus

FREDERICTON -

The Fredericton Region Museum is remembering First World War soldier Charles Darcus this Remembrance Day.

The soldier from New Brunswick's capital city fought in the 26th Battalion and was killed in France in 1918.

"He's very representative of those who joined up from here ... when the call went out 'come and serve your king and your country'," said Harold Skaarup, president of the York-Sunbury Historical Society.

He died on August 28th, 1918.

Acting Lance Corporal Charles Darcus stood out to the Fredericton Region Museum because his story was so well preserved.

"The family donated his artifacts, his medals, elements of his uniform, the telegram, actual things that says 'listen, this just wasn't another soldier lined up, this was a fellow from here and here's the documentation to back it up'," Skaarup said.

There's a lot to learn from Darcus' story of survival.

"He's made it almost to the end. He must have seen more death and destruction and sadness and loss and it may have hardened him, it may not," said Skaarup.

"If he was still in charge, he would have had a fair amount of respect but the fact that he survived that long in an infantry unit in the front lines with the second division is quite remarkable in and of itself."

Darcus is a reminder of how many young lives were cut short. He was just 25 and left behind a wife, Anna.

"For the families here, the descendants - you and I alive today - this was one of us. Maybe it was 100 years ago but the effect is the same. It hurts to think about it, and the whole point is to remember,” Skaarup said.

Darcus was just one of more than 66,000 Canadians who died in the First World War.

For the Fredericton Region Museum, it's important to keep their memory alive.