New Brunswick's one-year property tax freeze is about to thaw.

This time two years ago, some New Brunswick property owners were opening up tax bills far larger than they expected and Service New Brunswick acknowledged there were errors after the Crown corporation used a “fast-tracked formula.”

As a result, last year's property tax assessments were frozen and that was followed by the worst flood New Brunswick has ever seen – one that damaged 10,000 properties.

Paul Arthurs was living in a trailer in November as his flood-damaged Maugerville home was still undergoing renovations at the time.

“I feel we're in a different tax bracket this time because we're in such a flood zone,” Arthurs said. “We can't sell.”

Today, he's back in the home, although there's work left to do and he still has concerns.

Namely, what will happen this spring, and what his property tax bill will look like.

“I just can't imagine them charging us more because we fixed our houses,” he said. “I can't see it being fair.”

Steve Ward, the executive director of assessment services for Service New Brunswick, saidthis is a first for Crown corporation’s property assessors.

“We were warmly welcomed on properties this past summer,” he said. “That hasn't happened very often, but last year, flood victims were encouraged and we received positive responses from property owners.”

Today, Service New Brunswick says it's assessed 3,000 flood-ridden properties and about 10- to 15,000 properties in all for this year's tax season.

Those new bills are being sent out Friday.

“There's 470,000 properties in the province and eight per cent of those have decreased,” Ward says. “Now, not every flooded property has decreased in value.”

He says some have sold their properties since the flood and the sales didn't show a huge reduction in value.

But if any owner of a flood-hit property finds that their assessment has gone up, they're asked to contact Service New Brunswick.

Peoples’ Alliance of New Brunswick leader Kris Austin says he'll be watching and he's hoping the province will consider changes in the future.

“When you talk about property taxes in general, you've got to look at the taxation level in this province, and it's extremely high, especially for non-owner occupied residences,” Austin said.

These Service New Brunswick executives also said property owners can trust that what happened in 2017 won't happen again

Some tax bills are going up. About a third of property owners will see an increase of between zero to 10 per cent.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.