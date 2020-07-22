HALIFAX -- A network issue that affected landlines in Atlantic Canada, and prevented some 911 calls from getting through, has been fixed.

Police across the Maritimes were warning residents Wednesday morning that 911 calls were not getting through due to a technical issue with phone lines.

The RCMP in Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, Halifax Regional Police, Fredericton Police Force, Saint John Police Force, Miramichi Police Force and Bathurst Police Force were among the departments affected by the outage, which lasted about two hours.

Bell Aliant confirmed before 10:30 a.m. that it was “experiencing a network issue impacting wireless and landline voice services for some customers in Atlantic Canada.”

The company said service was restored before 11 a.m.

We’re happy to confirm that service is now restored. Thank you. https://t.co/ZznCHkHrE3 — Bell Aliant (@Bell_Aliant) July 22, 2020

A number of police departments have confirmed that 911 lines are functioning again and say residents can call 911 to report an emergency.

During the outage, police departments had provided alternate phone numbers residents could call to report emergencies. They were urging residents to call those lines to report emergencies only and to refrain from making non-emergency calls.

The New Brunswick RCMP and Halifax Regional Police also requested that an alert be sent out.