Service restored after two water main breaks in Halifax

Water main repair work has been completed in Halifax’s Herring Cove Road area after a water main break earlier Thursday.

Municipal officials say the road will remain closed between Dentith Road and Sussex Street as crews work to restore the road near the repair site. A detour is in place.

Halifax Water says the system is being refilled with water and that customers at low elevations in the system will see their service return to normal later Thursday evening, but it will take longer for customers at higher elevations to see their water return to normal.

Water service has also been restored to customers on McFatridge Road in Halifax, after crews spent much of the day working to repair a water main in the area.

Halifax Water says customers who experience discoloured water should run the cold water at one faucet for about 10 minutes before they see the water clear.