Health officials in New Brunswick are investigating an outbreak of legionellosis after seven cases were confirmed in the Greater Moncton area.

Dr. Cristin Muecke, New Brunswick’s deputy chief medical officer of health, says six people of those people were hospitalized and all seven received treatment.

She didn’t specify where exactly the cases were reported, only saying all seven individuals live and work in Moncton, and have all been diagnosed in the last month.

Muecke says Public Health is investigating to determine potential sources of legionella bacteria, which causes legionellosis -- also known as legionnaires’ disease.

“Although legionellosis is not spread person to person, it is spread when the bacteria are present in an infected water source and fine mists of water from that source are inhaled,” said Muecke.

“Anyone exposed to the bacteria can become infected. Older persons, those with weakened immune systems or chronic diseases, smokers, alcoholics and persons working with man-made water systems, such as maintenance workers on air conditioning systems, are at greater risk of developing the disease.”

Legionella live in the environment and can be found in both natural bodies of water, such as ponds, lakes and streams, and in constructed water systems, such as air conditioners, cooling towers, whirlpools, spas and decorative fountains.

Health officials say you can’t get legionella by drinking water, and that home and car air-conditioning units are not a risk for legionella, since they don’t use water to cool.

Individuals who become ill with pneumonia-like or respiratory symptoms, such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches and headache, are being urged to seek medical care or call 811.

Twenty-eight cases of legionellosis were reported to Public Health in New Brunswick between 2015 and 2018.