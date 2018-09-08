

CTV Atlantic





NOVA SCOTIA -- Seven Nova Scotians have been displaced after fires tore through two homes Friday night.

The first fire broke out in a mini-home on Antrim Road in Carroll’s Corner near Elmsdale displacing a mother and her two sons aged 12 and 7.

They are currently staying with friends and will be meeting with the Red Cross to receive help with emergency purchases.

The second fire damaged a house that contained three apartments in downtown Bridgewater just before 2 a.m. displacing four adults.

Three of the houses occupants are staying with relatives, and one man is receiving assistance from the Red Cross for emergency lodging, food and clothing.

No injuries were reported from either fire.