

CTV Atlantic





UNION CORNER, N.S. -- Several people were rushed to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, following an early morning fire near Union Corner, N.S.

The fire broke out shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday morning in the basement of a building at 19 Old Trunk 215

Paramedics assisted some victims on scene, while others were taken to hospital in Windsor, N.S., and were later released.

Disaster volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross are assisting a family of five who had been living in the basement unit where the fire occurred.

A couple and three children ages 2, 3, and 4 are getting help with emergency lodging, winter clothing and food along with other basics.

The main level of the house received some smoke damage, temporarily displacing two adults.