Several cases of swimmer's itch reported at Dartmouth's Birch Cove Beach

The Halifax Regional Municipality is warning beachgoers that several cases of swimmer's itch have been reported at Birch Cove Beach in Dartmouth, N.S.

A news release from the municipality says the beach will remain open, but swimmers should rinse well with water after using the lake.

Swimming lessons at Birch Cove Beach are cancelled for the remainder of the week, at which point all lessons are finished for the summer.

HRM says the presence of swimmer's itch is not indicative of high bacteria levels in the water.

Swimmer's itch is an allergic reaction caused by the bites of a microscopic parasite carried in bird waste and certain species of aquatic snail.

"The bites leave an itchy rash on affected parts of the body. While not dangerous on their own, bites can become infected if scratched and turned into open wounds. If contact is made with affected water, skin should be rinsed with clean water as soon as possible," said HRM in the news release.

Birch Cove Beach is a supervised beach and its water quality is tested regularly.