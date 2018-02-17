Featured
Several facing charges following police search in Halifax
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, February 17, 2018 4:04PM AST
Last Updated Saturday, February 17, 2018 4:16PM AST
Two men and a woman are facing multiple charges after a police search in Halifax’s north end.
Halifax Regional Police say a search warrant was executed at a home in the 2,500 block of Brunswick Street Friday evening.
Police say a quantity of crack cocaine was seized as well as a loaded hand gun.
According to police, a number of people were arrested at the residence.
A 28-year-old woman is facing weapons charges and a 29-year-old man and 30-year-man are facing drug charges.
Police say the suspects will appear in court at a later date.