

CTV Atlantic





Two men and a woman are facing multiple charges after a police search in Halifax’s north end.

Halifax Regional Police say a search warrant was executed at a home in the 2,500 block of Brunswick Street Friday evening.

Police say a quantity of crack cocaine was seized as well as a loaded hand gun.

According to police, a number of people were arrested at the residence.

A 28-year-old woman is facing weapons charges and a 29-year-old man and 30-year-man are facing drug charges.

Police say the suspects will appear in court at a later date.