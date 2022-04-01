Several firearms stolen during break-and-enter in Lower Sackville: RCMP
The RCMP is investigating after several firearms were stolen during a break-and-enter in Lower Sackville, N.S.
The Halifax District RCMP responded to a home on Tynes Court around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers learned four non-restricted firearms, including two semi-automatic rifles, one bolt-action rifle and one break-action shot gun, had been stolen from the home.
Police say ammunition, a hunting compound bow with arrows, hand tools and power tools were also taken.
The RCMP believes the suspect gained access to the home through the back door sometime between 6 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
