Several infrastructure upgrades coming to parts of N.B., including Moncton and Blacks Harbour
Infrastructure improvements are coming for parts of New Brunswick after multiple levels of government announced funding for projects this week.
A news release from the New Brunswick government says 19 projects, valued at more than $2.8 million, will happen in the southwestern part of the province.
The funding was announced by provincial and federal governments Tuesday.
The province says each project ranges in size and cost.
Some include:
- $380,000 for the Village of Blacks Harbour to upgrade the ice-plant system, lighting, score clock and heating system at the Patrick Connors Recreational Complex.
- $300,000 for the Welsford Fire Department for expansion, thanks to the Canada Community-Building Fund.
- $60,000 for the Royal Canadian Legion No. 62 in Clifton Royal for a new metal roof.
The full list of projects can be found online.
“Projects like these really make a difference in people’s lives,” said Fundy-The Isles Saint John West MLA Andrea Anderson-Mason, participating for local government and Local Governance Reform Minister Daniel Allain.
“New Brunswickers are benefiting from our partnership with the federal government through improved infrastructure, job creation and tourism initiatives. We are helping people live in their home regions by providing the services they need to remain active.”
The Canada Community-Building Fund is a permanent source of federal funding for infrastructure investments, with 80 per cent of funding allocated to local governments, and 20 per cent allocated to projects benefiting the residents of local service districts.
The Department of Environment and local government conducted stakeholder engagement sessions to help determine infrastructure priorities for local service districts.
The province says preference was given to the following types of applications:
- improvements to existing infrastructure
- low-cost recreation, sport, culture and tourism projects with regional benefits
- projects that meet provincial priorities, such as energizing the private sector, creating vibrant and sustainable communities, and the environment
- projects receiving additional financial support such as from donations, fundraising efforts, local tax contributions, or other funding programs
- projects benefiting multiple stakeholders
Regional service commissions, water and wastewater commissions, community groups and other organizations offering services that benefit unincorporated areas were invited to apply for funding.
The province says there's about $55 million available for New Brunswick’s unincorporated areas. Projects must be completed by March 31, 2024.
UPGRADES FOR DOWNTOWN MONCTON, FOREST GLEN SCHOOL
Funding in the amount of $22 million was also announced for infrastructure upgrades in Moncton, N.B.
Most of the money, $21 million, will be used for the underground infrastructure of Moncton's downtown core.
The province says the remaining $1 million will be used for a ventilation project at Forest Glen School, which also includes upgrades to the building automation systems to improve energy efficiency.
“We are experiencing unprecedented growth in the Greater Moncton area,” said Moncton-South MLA Greg Turner, speaking on behalf of Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman, who is also minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation.
“These downtown upgrades will ensure we have reliable water and wastewater infrastructure that will support this growth and at the same time, mitigate the risks associated with climate change.”
A news release from the province says the downtown projects involve the installation of a dedicated storm system to provide sewer separation on Lutz, Robinson and Westmorland streets.
"The streets will be fully reconstructed following the renewal of the underground infrastructure," read the release. "The existing aerial lines, including communication and electricity, will be relocated underground which will improve reliability during ice storms."
Of the $22 million, $7 million will come from the provincial government, $8.4 million is coming from the federal government, and $5.6 million is coming from the City of Moncton.
“Investments in infrastructure are investments in strong and sustainable communities,” said federal Official Languages Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, on behalf of federal Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
“The upgrades to downtown Moncton wastewater systems and improvements to the ventilation system at Forest Glen School support a healthier community. These projects are important to helping local economies grow and communities thrive.”
